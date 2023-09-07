Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Raises Dividend to $0.64 Per Share

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.6442 per share on Friday, October 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This is an increase from Chorus’s previous dividend of $0.43.
Chorus Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHRYY opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39. Chorus has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $27.32.
Chorus Company Profile
