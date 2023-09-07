iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.45

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.45 and last traded at $44.34, with a volume of 1915916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.24.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 84,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 732.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 179,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 157,771 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 22,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $823,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

