Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2023

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.75% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler updated its Q1 guidance to $0.48-$0.49 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.20-$2.25 EPS.

Zscaler Stock Down 2.7 %

ZS opened at $158.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.30 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.04. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $194.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,356,449. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $852,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,729,818.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,356,449. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,115 shares of company stock valued at $20,221,921. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $168,365,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $59,634,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 71.4% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 776,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,671,000 after buying an additional 323,719 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 530,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,946,000 after acquiring an additional 204,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zscaler by 71.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 485,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,722,000 after purchasing an additional 202,894 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZS

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.