Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.75% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler updated its Q1 guidance to $0.48-$0.49 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.20-$2.25 EPS.
Zscaler Stock Down 2.7 %
ZS opened at $158.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.30 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.04. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $194.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,356,449. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $852,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,729,818.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,356,449. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,115 shares of company stock valued at $20,221,921. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.16.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
