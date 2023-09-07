Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.75% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler updated its Q1 guidance to $0.48-$0.49 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.20-$2.25 EPS.

Zscaler Stock Down 2.7 %

ZS opened at $158.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.30 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.04. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $194.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,356,449. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $852,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,729,818.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,356,449. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,115 shares of company stock valued at $20,221,921. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $168,365,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $59,634,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 71.4% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 776,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,671,000 after buying an additional 323,719 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 530,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,946,000 after acquiring an additional 204,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zscaler by 71.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 485,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,722,000 after purchasing an additional 202,894 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZS

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.