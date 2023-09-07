Woolworths Holdings Limited (WLWHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on October 6th

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0565 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.
Woolworths Price Performance
Shares of WLWHY opened at $3.87 on Thursday. Woolworths has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $4.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80.
Woolworths Company Profile
