GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.02)-(0.01) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $140-141 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.12 million. GitLab also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.08)-(0.05) EPS.

GitLab Stock Up 0.5 %

GitLab stock opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average is $41.69. GitLab has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $62.12.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.10% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GTLB shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on GitLab from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.94.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $510,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 520,134 shares in the company, valued at $26,563,243.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $1,432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 530,134 shares in the company, valued at $25,313,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $510,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 520,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,563,243.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,580 shares of company stock worth $15,179,123. 28.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in GitLab in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in GitLab in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the first quarter worth $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in GitLab by 796.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

