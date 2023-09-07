AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $645-675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.88 million. AeroVironment also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.30-$2.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.60.

AVAV stock opened at $115.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.79. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $74.91 and a 12-month high of $124.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.85.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $152.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.50 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 24.97%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in AeroVironment by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 168.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

