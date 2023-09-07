Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.29 million. Brady had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.13%. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Brady updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.85-$4.10 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.70-3.95 EPS.

Brady Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $55.50 on Thursday. Brady has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $58.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77.

Brady Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Brady from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brady in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Brady by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Brady by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Brady by 13.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brady by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Further Reading

