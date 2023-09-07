The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $143.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $75.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62 and a beta of 1.02. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DSGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.71.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Articles

