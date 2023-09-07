Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

Compass Minerals International has decreased its dividend by an average of 40.7% annually over the last three years. Compass Minerals International has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Compass Minerals International to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.84. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 130.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.17. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Compass Minerals International

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

See Also

