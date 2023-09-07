O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 334.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,675 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PBF Energy worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBF has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF stock opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $41.66. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $50.43.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 7.36%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

