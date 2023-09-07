Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 3,250 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.47% of Tractor Supply worth $120,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 458.3% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $215.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $181.40 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.12 and its 200-day moving average is $225.95.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 41.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.35.

View Our Latest Report on TSCO

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.