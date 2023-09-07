Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 832,968 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,538,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 832,968 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Columbia Banking System worth $118,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at about $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 2.3 %

COLB stock opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $524.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

