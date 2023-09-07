Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $218,000 Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,323,000 after acquiring an additional 63,557 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 79,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE opened at $115.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.94 and a 200 day moving average of $122.34. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.81 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

