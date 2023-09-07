Cibus (CBUS) versus The Competition Head to Head Survey

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Cibus to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cibus and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cibus $160,000.00 -$16.89 million -0.92 Cibus Competitors $5.62 billion $1.09 billion 5.12

Cibus’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cibus. Cibus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cibus 0 0 0 0 N/A Cibus Competitors 271 748 777 82 2.36

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cibus and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 26.66%. Given Cibus’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cibus has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Cibus and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cibus -10,176.78% -26.34% -14.99% Cibus Competitors -880.11% -18.06% -18.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of Cibus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cibus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cibus has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cibus’ rivals have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cibus rivals beat Cibus on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Cibus Company Profile

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. The company is based in San Diego, California.

