Inceptionr LLC Invests $311,000 in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,835,000 after buying an additional 23,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,063 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,856,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total transaction of $1,507,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,727,827.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,624,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total value of $1,507,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,727,827.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,969,690. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

KNSL opened at $402.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.82 and a twelve month high of $405.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.03.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $295.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 22.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $389.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.33.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

