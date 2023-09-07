AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC trimmed its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXS. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 18.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 30.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,625,000 after purchasing an additional 66,417 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 177.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in AXIS Capital by 1,421.9% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

AXIS Capital stock opened at $55.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $63.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.46. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

See Also

