1,280 Shares in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,271,000 after acquiring an additional 410,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,930,000 after purchasing an additional 414,040 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,272,000 after purchasing an additional 33,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $164.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.11. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $149.76 and a 12 month high of $220.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.23.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.13 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

