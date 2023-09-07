Inceptionr LLC Invests $273,000 in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,921 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.17.

Insider Activity

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $754,700.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $111.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

