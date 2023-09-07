Contrasting Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) & Grindr (NYSE:GRND)

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and Cardlytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr N/A -3.03% -2.42% Cardlytics -128.92% -25.96% -10.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Grindr and Cardlytics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardlytics 1 1 1 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Cardlytics has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential downside of 39.17%. Given Cardlytics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cardlytics is more favorable than Grindr.

This table compares Grindr and Cardlytics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $195.01 million 4.85 $850,000.00 N/A N/A Cardlytics $298.54 million 2.18 -$465.26 million ($11.40) -1.51

Grindr has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardlytics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Grindr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of Cardlytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.2% of Grindr shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Cardlytics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Grindr has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardlytics has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grindr beats Cardlytics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc. operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

