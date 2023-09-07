Inceptionr LLC Acquires Shares of 3,202 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,922,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,665,342,000 after buying an additional 177,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $124.31 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.08 and its 200 day moving average is $104.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays upgraded Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.72.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

