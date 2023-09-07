Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Iridium Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 173.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Iridium Communications to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 208.0%.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.42. 13,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.91 and a beta of 1.03. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average is $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.42 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 56.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on IRDM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.