O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,489 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Barclays by 100.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 236.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1398 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Barclays’s payout ratio is 15.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BCS lowered their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.65) to GBX 190 ($2.40) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCS

About Barclays

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.