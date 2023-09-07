O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $6.06 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

