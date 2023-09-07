G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.20

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 204622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GIII

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.67.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $606.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at G-III Apparel Group

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $4,126,624.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $4,126,624.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $222,659.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,449.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,782. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.