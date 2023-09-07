FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.74 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 46.81%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of MGY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,288. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after acquiring an additional 39,115 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 27,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $1,084,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

