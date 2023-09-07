O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,502 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in BCE by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in BCE by 33.3% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BCE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $49.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.60.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 16.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 154.50%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

