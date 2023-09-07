Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 4,771 Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,980,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,322,000 after acquiring an additional 52,780 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,212,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,470,000 after purchasing an additional 337,913 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,589,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 275,423 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,516,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,306,000 after purchasing an additional 395,841 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $75.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.45.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

