O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,553 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,245 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,373,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,097,000 after buying an additional 4,590,973 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth about $26,563,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,261 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 969.3% during the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,763,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taika Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,868,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 26.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

Further Reading

