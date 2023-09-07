Norinchukin Bank The Grows Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $108.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.04 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.46.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on GL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $1,815,817.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,990 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

