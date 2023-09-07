Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $134.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $138.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.46.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $226,930.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $226,930.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,792 shares of company stock worth $7,922,472 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

