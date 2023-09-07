Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $11.48 Million Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $11,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXTR. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,255 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1,574.5% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 12.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,079,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,753,000 after purchasing an additional 228,458 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 52,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXTR. B. Riley lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Extreme Networks Stock Up 0.5 %

EXTR stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 95.31%. The firm had revenue of $363.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

