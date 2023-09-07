Inceptionr LLC Takes $323,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,309 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE DHI opened at $115.63 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.53. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.55.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on D.R. Horton

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.