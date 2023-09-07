Inceptionr LLC Buys Shares of 8,879 Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 113.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Webster Financial Trading Down 2.9 %

Webster Financial stock opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.75. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $56.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.83 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

