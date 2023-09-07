FORA Capital LLC Makes New $375,000 Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in United States Steel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 37.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 10.1% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.92. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $32.52.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 3.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on X. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $279,505.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United States Steel news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $279,505.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,944 shares of company stock worth $3,217,822 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

