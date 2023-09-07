Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,297,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 543,265 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $342,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $134.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $138.00.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $240,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,792 shares of company stock valued at $7,922,472. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

