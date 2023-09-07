Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,510 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 92,393 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Urban Outfitters worth $11,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,867,000 after purchasing an additional 420,001 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,499,000 after acquiring an additional 376,130 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,405,655 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $177,560,000 after acquiring an additional 419,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,906,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,240,000 after acquiring an additional 305,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,479,642 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,289,000 after purchasing an additional 194,462 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of URBN stock opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $37.81. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

