HRT Financial LP Has $2.55 Million Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 128.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,352 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,533,880,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 195.7% during the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

DSI stock opened at $85.44 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $87.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.15 and its 200-day moving average is $80.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

