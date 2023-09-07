Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 23,744 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,781,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,744 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $80,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Roblox by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after acquiring an additional 39,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Roblox by 949.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after buying an additional 226,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 62.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBLX. Roth Capital raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.04.

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $343,986.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,871,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,513,435.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $343,986.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,871,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,513,435.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $156,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 332,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,989,919.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 981,875 shares of company stock worth $32,192,224 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBLX opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.78. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. The company had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

