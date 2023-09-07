Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Raised by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $161.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.