Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 91.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,659,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,684,000 after buying an additional 4,473,020 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $1,287,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $553,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ MNST opened at $56.28 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MNST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 7th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

