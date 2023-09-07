Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 545,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,318 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $33,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REG. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,839,467.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,839,467.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $59,751.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,746.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $63.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $68.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $314.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.32 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.50%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

