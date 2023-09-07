Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,384 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Williams Companies worth $35,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $292,176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 332.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,946,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,313 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,024 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average of $31.33. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

