Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stake Lowered by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,726,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 312,937 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.57% of Brixmor Property Group worth $35,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $24.26.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

