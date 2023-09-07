Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Motorola Solutions worth $36,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $207,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 247.9% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.3% during the first quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 3,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.67.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $280.95 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.76 and a twelve month high of $299.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

