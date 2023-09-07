Prudential Financial Inc. Has $42.17 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230,524 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Chubb worth $42,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 50,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Inceptionr LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 22,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,534 shares of company stock worth $4,645,275. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $202.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.63 and its 200-day moving average is $197.54. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

