Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,106,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 275,225 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $36,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Corning by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 35.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 70.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 112,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,783 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

