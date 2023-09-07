Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 71,648 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,648 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Consolidated Edison worth $42,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543,146 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 547.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,660,000 after buying an additional 491,907 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.3 %

ED stock opened at $86.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average of $93.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.79.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

