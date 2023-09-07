Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 194,155 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,422,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194,155 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $42,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.52. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

WY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

