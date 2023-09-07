Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 507,844 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Capital One Financial worth $43,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 10,867,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,253,000 after purchasing an additional 49,543 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,956,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,374,000 after purchasing an additional 593,680 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,852,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,367,000 after purchasing an additional 172,339 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,895,000 after buying an additional 362,071 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $101.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

