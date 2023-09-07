Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 14,501 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,501 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of McKesson worth $44,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in McKesson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 2.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,289 shares of company stock valued at $7,687,720 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $411.34 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $441.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $417.98 and its 200 day moving average is $387.96. The company has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

